Red Devils suffer injuries and loss against Rockland

MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Rockland traveled over to Murtaugh on Friday for a battle of two teams with a 2-0 record.

Start of the second half, Rockland up 28-6, but the Red Devils with the ball, quarterback Ty Stanger flips the option to Junior Benites, and Benites converts the 3rd and medium.

Same drive, Benites takes tha handoff for another first down, and the Red Devils are driving.

A few plays later, Chris Grunig takes the handoff for another first down, the sixth one of the drive.

In the red zone, Benites takes yet another handoff to the house, and cuts the Rockland lead to 16 after an unsuccessful two point conversion attempt.

On the ensuing possession, Rockland looking to extend their lead, Braden Permann heaves the ball up, and it is picked off by the utility man Ty Stanger. Stanger gives the Red Devils great field position.

Murtaugh kept trying to chip away in this game, by Stanger suffered an injury late in the third.

Rockland all over this one 58-18, handing the Red Devils their first loss of the season.

OTHER SCORES:

Oakley 78, Challis 0

Raft River 30, Grace 26

Carey 46, Glenns Ferry 0: The halftime score was 8-0 before the Panthers erupted for 38 points. Hunter Smith went 7/17 for 252 yards. He had four touchdowns and five conversions.

Dietrich 58, Castleford 18: Quarterback Brady Power had 83 yards and two passing touchdowns for 153 yards, plus he rushed for another three touchdowns. Jett Shaw had 52 yards receiving, Wes Shaw rushed on six attempts for 147 yards. Defensively, Brady Power and Peyton Sneddon both had 12 tackles.

Hansen 60, Hagerman 28

