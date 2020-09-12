Advertisement

Ririe keeps Valley winless

The Vikings commit eight penalties, costing 200+ yards
By Eric Brill and Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Valley Vikings looking to capture their first win in 2020, but the Ririe Bulldogs stood in the way of that.

Viking quarterback Rawlin Godfrey is looking for his receiver, but it is picked off by Eithan Summers. The Bulldogs were able to punch it into the end zone on the next play to take a 8-0 lead.

Valley was able to take the ball on their next drive down into the red zone, but a 4th & goal resulted in an incomplete pass.

Same score, next Valley drive, Godfrey throws it up to Antonio Ruiz, and Ruiz is looking like Sammy Watkins Thursday night with the nice over-the-shoulder catch! This would be the lone highlight for Valley, as they weren’t able to punch the ball in. He pulled in seven receptions for 129 yards.

The evening would belong to the Bulldogs though, as they were able to capture the 40-26 win.

Godrey was 20/39 for 220 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for two scores and 84 yards.

The Vikings committed eight penalties for 202 yards, while the Bulldogs had nine penalties for 109 yards.

Valley plays Melba next week.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Valley can't keep up with Ririe

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Valley was down 22-6 at halftime and never could catch up.

Sports

Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge, takes Service Bowl 41-14.

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge, takes Service Bowl 41-14.

Sports

Wood River knocks off Canyon Ridge on the road

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:48 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
No. 4 Wood River left Canyon Ridge with a 3-1 victory. The Wolverines look to be contenders in winning the Great Basin Conference.

Sports

Wood River looks to stay near the top of the Great Basin standings

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:32 AM MDT
No. 4 Wood River left Canyon Ridge with a 3-1 victory. The Wolverines look to be contenders in winning the Great Basin Conference.

Latest News

Sports

Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge, takes Service Bowl 41-14.

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 9:52 AM MDT
Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge, takes Service Bowl 41-14. The Bruins scored the first 35 points.

Sports

Canyon Ridge shuts out Sugar-Salem

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:22 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Canyon Ridge lost Wood River as an opponent on Thursday, but ended up hosting Sugar-Salem.

Sports

Riverhawks stay undefeated on the season

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:00 AM MDT
Canyon Ridge lost Wood River as an opponent on Thursday, but ended up hosting Sugar-Salem.

Sports

Wood River expected to play at Burley on Friday

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:18 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
Wood River High School is still slated to play in Burley on Friday night.

Sports

Changes to 2020 Service Bowl

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:41 AM MDT
|
By Brittany Cooper
The pre-game festivities are canceled this year due to COVID-19.

High School

Canyon Ridge -Twin Falls gear up for 2020 Service Bowl

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:29 AM MDT
The pre-game festivities are unfortunately canceled this year due to COVID-19.