Ririe keeps Valley winless

HAZELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Valley Vikings looking to capture their first win in 2020, but the Ririe Bulldogs stood in the way of that.

Viking quarterback Rawlin Godfrey is looking for his receiver, but it is picked off by Eithan Summers. The Bulldogs were able to punch it into the end zone on the next play to take a 8-0 lead.

Valley was able to take the ball on their next drive down into the red zone, but a 4th & goal resulted in an incomplete pass.

Same score, next Valley drive, Godfrey throws it up to Antonio Ruiz, and Ruiz is looking like Sammy Watkins Thursday night with the nice over-the-shoulder catch! This would be the lone highlight for Valley, as they weren’t able to punch the ball in. He pulled in seven receptions for 129 yards.

The evening would belong to the Bulldogs though, as they were able to capture the 40-26 win.

Godrey was 20/39 for 220 yards and one touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed for two scores and 84 yards.

The Vikings committed eight penalties for 202 yards, while the Bulldogs had nine penalties for 109 yards.

Valley plays Melba next week.

