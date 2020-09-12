Advertisement

Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge, takes Service Bowl 41-14.

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A crosstown rivalry, Canyon Ridge hosts Twin Falls in the 12th annual Service Bowl.

Before the game, Twin Falls Head Coach Ben Kohring talked about what the “Service Bowl” means.

“Where we are at right now with everything going on in the world, I think it has a huge significance," Kohring said. "We need to be paying attention to our service members and what they have done for us, and this game has been that. This will be the 12th time we’ve played in that. Also, our community that are serving, the police, the fire department, we give thanks to them as well. But it’s also 9/11, so I think what a day to tribute and celebrate, the remembrance of a lot of things that have happened for our country.”

On the Bruins first possession, Nicholas Swensen drops back deep in his own territory and heaves one right to Riverhawk safety Carson Sainsbury playing center field. Canyon Ridge forces the early turnover, but is stopped on fourth down in the red zone.

Later in the first, Swensen looks to redeem himself, finds Iradukunda Emery across the middle on the slant. Emery takes it all the way down to the 5 yard line. Andrew Sheen would punch it in for 6 to finish off the drive. Bruins lead 7-0 early.

In the second quarter, 4th and 6, Swensen rolls out and finds Mason Swafford on the wheel rout in the end zone. Bruins up 14-0.

Right before the half, the back breaker, a little reverse pass action. Jace Mahlke, in motion, gets the pitch and let’s it fly to a wide open Luke Moon, who gallops in for another touchdown. Bruins lead 21-0 at half.

The second half was no different. Twin Falls owning the defensive side of the ball, and capitalizing on offense. In the third, Swensen finds emery on the slant again, this time it’s counts for 6. That would make it 35-0. Bruins win 41-14.

