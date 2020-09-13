Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Saturday was Senior Day for the undefeated Canyon Ridge Riverhawks. The Minico Spartans made the trip west for the match.

After the Riverhawks take an early 1-0 lead, the Minico’s Milton Hernandez pushes is it upfield and nudges across to Joey Link, who just can’t quite connect.

Later in the first, now 3-0. Canyon Ridge attacking, if at first, you don’t succeed, try and try again. It’s a pinball machine inside the 18-yard box until Alimasi Jamari collects it and uses the outside of his foot to get it home. 4-0 Canyon Ridge.

Right before the half, Canyon Ridge on the front foot again. This time, Michael de la Torre collects and fires with his left foot and slots it past the keeper. 5-0 at the half. The Riverhawks would tack on five more goals in the second, and win 10-0.

“It’s like everything is a miracle in soccer, everything happened,” senior Forward Alimasi Jamari said. “We play like a team, we are all family, so we take care of each other, we drop back if there’s something going on with the back boys so, that’s all we do. We win, all of us together”

“We’re not stopping, it’s just half of our season and we’re just going to get better,” senior Attacking Midfielder Michael de la Torre said. “I guess all we can say is, you’ve never seen hawks like these, we’re going big, we’re going big, we’re not stopping now.”

Canyon Ridge will continue their undefeated run Tuesday at home against Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.