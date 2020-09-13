Advertisement

Idaho McDonald’s franchise owner fined for child labor violations

After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Darmody Enterprises L.T.D. – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Idaho – has paid $50,000 in civil money penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) at 11 locations.(MGN)
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Darmody Enterprises L.T.D. – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Idaho – has paid $50,000 in civil money penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) at 11 locations.(MGN)(MGN)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) -After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Darmody Enterprises L.T.D. – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Idaho – has paid $50,000 in civil money penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) at 11 locations.

The WHD investigation determined the employer violated child labor requirements at 11 restaurants in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa by allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more than 3 hours during school days; past 7 p.m. during school days; more than 8 hours per day on non-school days; and past 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day. The employer also allowed 14- and 15-year-old workers to operate manual fryer baskets, also a violation. The employer violated FLSA recordkeeping requirements when it failed to maintain accurate proof of age of one minor employee.

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing a meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job so that the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva, in Portland, Oregon. “Employers should evaluate their employment practices to ensure that they comply, and avoid violations like those found in this case. We invite all employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance and with any questions they may have.”

The Department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos and confidential calls to local WHD offices.

For more information about the FLSAchild labor and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Information is also available at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd, including a search tool for workers who may be owed back wages collected by WHD.

WHD’s mission is to promote and achieve compliance with labor standards to protect and enhance the welfare of the nation’s workforce. WHD enforces federal minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping and child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. WHD also enforces the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Employee Polygraph Protection Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, wage garnishment provisions of the Consumer Credit Protection Act and a number of employment standards and worker protections as provided in several immigration related statutes. Additionally, WHD administers and enforces the prevailing wage requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act and the Service Contract Act and other statutes applicable to federal contracts for construction and for the provision of goods and services.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho firefighters among those helping fight western fires

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Burley resident Ryan Berlin has been there for almost a week now, and explained to us how he ended up in California.

News

Annual Crop Walk held to bring awareness to hunger

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:46 PM MDT
People of all ages came out to walk, some donated money which goes directly to fight hunger.

News

Children learn about going to the doctor at annual ‘Teddy Bear Clinic’

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:53 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
For the second year in a row children and their families came by the hospital and took their Teddy Bear to the hospital.

News

‘Free our Children’ march in Twin Falls

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Will be held at the corner of 6th and Minidoka

Latest News

News

free the children

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:04 PM MDT
Will be held at the corner of 6th and Minidoka

News

Cecilia Violetta Lopez returns to her hometown for special performance

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:31 PM MDT
A Rupert native is back in her hometown for a very special concert at the Wilson Theater.

News

Cecilia Violetta Lopez returns to her hometown for special performance

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Lopez is excited to perform in the town she grew up in.

News

Minidoka County 5th graders learn about the American Flag

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:21 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
All of the 5th graders in Minidoka County spent the day learning the history of the American Flag.

News

RV park and campground traffic up in the Magic Valley.

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:05 PM MDT
RV park and campground traffic up in the Magic Valley. With much of the younger generation buying RVs, working from the RV is an option.

News

Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety.

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:01 PM MDT
Salute to Farmers: Buhl’s Agrarian Harvest small farm offers larger variety. “Just having everything safe for us as a producer and for our customers, that you can come out here and pick stuff right off the vine and eat it"