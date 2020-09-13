Idaho McDonald’s franchise owner fined for child labor violations

BOISE, IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) -After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Darmody Enterprises L.T.D. – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Idaho – has paid $50,000 in civil money penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) at 11 locations.

The WHD investigation determined the employer violated child labor requirements at 11 restaurants in Boise, Meridian, and Nampa by allowing 14- and 15-year-old employees to work more than 3 hours during school days; past 7 p.m. during school days; more than 8 hours per day on non-school days; and past 9 p.m. from June 1 through Labor Day. The employer also allowed 14- and 15-year-old workers to operate manual fryer baskets, also a violation. The employer violated FLSA recordkeeping requirements when it failed to maintain accurate proof of age of one minor employee.

“Child labor laws exist to strike a balance between providing a meaningful work experience for young people and keeping them safe on the job so that the work does not jeopardize their health and well-being or educational opportunities,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva, in Portland, Oregon. “Employers should evaluate their employment practices to ensure that they comply, and avoid violations like those found in this case. We invite all employers to contact the Wage and Hour Division for compliance assistance and with any questions they may have.”

The Department offers numerous resources to ensure employers have the tools they need to understand their responsibilities and to comply with federal law, such as online videos and confidential calls to local WHD offices.

For more information about the FLSA, child labor and other laws enforced by the Wage and Hour Division, contact the toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243). Information is also available at https://www.dol.gov/agencies/whd, including a search tool for workers who may be owed back wages collected by WHD.

WHD’s mission is to promote and achieve compliance with labor standards to protect and enhance the welfare of the nation’s workforce. WHD enforces federal minimum wage, overtime pay, recordkeeping and child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act. WHD also enforces the paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, the Migrant and Seasonal Agricultural Worker Protection Act, the Employee Polygraph Protection Act, the Family and Medical Leave Act, wage garnishment provisions of the Consumer Credit Protection Act and a number of employment standards and worker protections as provided in several immigration related statutes. Additionally, WHD administers and enforces the prevailing wage requirements of the Davis-Bacon Act and the Service Contract Act and other statutes applicable to federal contracts for construction and for the provision of goods and services.

The mission of the Department of Labor is to foster, promote and develop the welfare of the wage earners, job seekers and retirees of the United States; improve working conditions; advance opportunities for profitable employment; and assure work-related benefits and rights.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.