Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer

Bruins win deciding third set 15-13.
Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer
Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer. Bruins win deciding third set 15-13.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:39 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls and Filer played in the championship of the Jerome Volleyball Invitational Saturday.

In the first, the Bruins fall behind early, but start to gain some momentum with a kill by Kaitlin Evans.

The Bruins have a set point a bit later, Brenley Hansen in the middle, gets the kill with the deflection. Twin Falls takes the first set 25 to 23.

The second set, was all about Filer. After a long rally, it’s senior captain Ella Fischer earns the Wildcats a point. Filer takes set two 25-20.

It was close in the deciding third set, but Twin Falls would come out on top, 15-13. The Bruins win the Jerome Volleyball Invitational.

“We got better at so many things today that we’ve been working on in practices and I couldn’t be more proud of our ladies,” Twin Falls coach Andrea Harshman said after the game.

Brenley Hansen led the team in kills with 28 and Libero Madelyn Tingey had 30 digs.

