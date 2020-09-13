Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Twin Falls and Filer played in the championship of the Jerome Volleyball Invitational Saturday.

In the first, the Bruins fall behind early, but start to gain some momentum with a kill by Kaitlin Evans.

The Bruins have a set point a bit later, Brenley Hansen in the middle, gets the kill with the deflection. Twin Falls takes the first set 25 to 23.

The second set, was all about Filer. After a long rally, it’s senior captain Ella Fischer earns the Wildcats a point. Filer takes set two 25-20.

It was close in the deciding third set, but Twin Falls would come out on top, 15-13. The Bruins win the Jerome Volleyball Invitational.

“We got better at so many things today that we’ve been working on in practices and I couldn’t be more proud of our ladies,” Twin Falls coach Andrea Harshman said after the game.

Brenley Hansen led the team in kills with 28 and Libero Madelyn Tingey had 30 digs.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.