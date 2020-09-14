Court: Idaho Fish and Game road check stations can continue

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A U.S. court has ruled that wildlife officials can continue setting up checkpoint stations to stop all vehicles to enforce hunting and fishing regulations.

The court last week rejected a northern Idaho man’s argument that the roadblocks violate state law and the U.S. constitution.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye dismissed Steve Tanner’s lawsuit filed after Tanner was taken into custody for failing to stop at a checkpoint station near his home.

Tanner wasn’t hunting or fishing.

The state Department of Fish and Game sets up check stations to catch poachers, collect harvest information and check for diseases in game animals.

