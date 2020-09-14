Fire burning in SW Cassia County grows to 5,500 acres

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning in the Sawthooth National Forest in Cassia County has grown to 5,500 acres as of Monday morning.

The Badger Fire is burning south of Bostetter Guard Station on the Minidoka Ranger District, according to a news release.

The fire is burining about 8 miles southeast of Magic Mountain Ski Area and is burning near Badge Gulch and Forest Service roads No. 533 and No. 536. The public is asked to stay out of the area of the fire for the safety of fire personnel and the public.

#BadgerFire is now approximately 5,500 acres in size burning south of Bostettor Guard Station. A Type 3 Team has been... Posted by U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest on Monday, September 14, 2020

A Type 3 Interagency Management Team has been ordered to manage the fire and they will be arriving Monday afternoon.

The fire was first reported Saturday and was burning grass, sagebrush and timber.

