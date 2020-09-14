Fire causes about $100K worth of damage to Twin Falls duplex
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Monday morning house fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to a Twin Falls duplex.
The Twin Falls Fire Department responded at about 6:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of North College Road West for a reported structure fire.
The fire was believed to have started at the back of the home and crews completely extinguish the fire from both sides of the duplex attic.
Firefighters made sure all occupants made it outside and no injuries were reported.
The Twin Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
