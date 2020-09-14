Advertisement

Fire causes about $100K worth of damage to Twin Falls duplex

Firefighters made sure all occupants made it outside and no injuries were reported
A Monday morning house fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to a Twin Falls duplex.
A Monday morning house fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to a Twin Falls duplex.(Twin Falls Fire Department)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:19 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A Monday morning house fire caused about $100,000 worth of damage to a Twin Falls duplex.

The Twin Falls Fire Department responded at about 6:40 a.m. to the 1100 block of North College Road West for a reported structure fire.

We were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at the 1100 block of North College Road West at about 6:40 a.m....

Posted by Twin Falls Fire Department on Monday, September 14, 2020

The fire was believed to have started at the back of the home and crews completely extinguish the fire from both sides of the duplex attic.

Firefighters made sure all occupants made it outside and no injuries were reported.

The Twin Falls Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Court: Idaho Fish and Game road check stations can continue

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A U.S. court has ruled that wildlife officials can continue setting up checkpoint stations to stop all vehicles to enforce hunting and fishing regulations.

News

Minidoka Memorial Hospital holds second annual teddy bear clinic

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Children brought their teddy bear to the doctor on Saturday.

News

Groundbreaking for Habitat for Humanity held

Updated: 48 minutes ago
The McClaflin family is so excited to begin the process of having their own home.

News

Fire burning in Cassia County grows to 10K acres

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A fire burning in the Sawthooth National Forest in Cassia County has grown to 5,500 acres as of Monday morning.

Latest News

State

Idaho Supreme Court considers lethal injection records case

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has told the Idaho Supreme Court that the state Board of Correction didn’t follow its own rules when it allowed prison officials to decide which lethal injection records to withhold from the public.

News

UPDATED: Driver identified following head-on collision on US-93 near Rogerson

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A person has yet to be identified after hitting a semi-truck head-on Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 93 near Rogerson.

News

Annual Crop Walk held in Mini-Cassia Area

Updated: 3 hours ago
People walked around Heyburn to bring awareness to hunger.

News

Free our Children march draws a big crowd in Twin Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Organizers hope the event raises awareness in the Gem State

State

Gov. Brad Little announces initiative for Idaho families

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho public schools and families will get more financial support, Governor Brad Little announced Friday.

Regional

Caught on camera: Elk bugles in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A traveler to Yellowstone National Park captured video of an elk bugling during.