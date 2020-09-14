Gooding pulls away in second half over Nampa Christian

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding Senators entered Friday night’s game ranked third in the 3A poll, hosting Nampa Christian out of the 2A ranks.

We take you to the second quarter, game tied at six.

Kurtis Adkinson hands it off to Ben Arkoosh, but he’s stopped in the backfield by Daiden Glenn and Dane Bradshaw for a big loss.

This time Adkinson, looks to air it out, Gavin Martin tracking it, tries to make the one-handed catch, but bobbles it going out of bounds.

No touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Adkinson on the quarterback keeper, evades Bradshaw’s attempt to tackle him and muscles his way for 12 yards and a first down. Hard to bring down this QB.

But with time running out in the half, the Senators need to move quickly and they just were out of sync headed into the break.

It was a tale of two halves and of course, the good stuff happened when we left, as the second half Gooding cruised to the 34-12 victory.

Kurtis Adkinson had 3 rushing touchdowns and 1 passing TD.

Meanwhile, tight end Colston Loveland picked up an offer from Boise State University on Friday. He also has offers from Arizona, UNLV Oregon State, Utah and Utah State.

OTHER SCORES:

Kimberly 38, Declo 0

American Falls 38, Filer 33

