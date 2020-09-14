Advertisement

Gooding pulls away in second half over Nampa Christian

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 12:28 AM MDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Gooding Senators entered Friday night’s game ranked third in the 3A poll, hosting Nampa Christian out of the 2A ranks.

We take you to the second quarter, game tied at six.

Kurtis Adkinson hands it off to Ben Arkoosh, but he’s stopped in the backfield by Daiden Glenn and Dane Bradshaw for a big loss.

This time Adkinson, looks to air it out, Gavin Martin tracking it, tries to make the one-handed catch, but bobbles it going out of bounds.

No touchdown.

Later in the quarter, Adkinson on the quarterback keeper, evades Bradshaw’s attempt to tackle him and muscles his way for 12 yards and a first down. Hard to bring down this QB.

But with time running out in the half, the Senators need to move quickly and they just were out of sync headed into the break.

It was a tale of two halves and of course, the good stuff happened when we left, as the second half Gooding cruised to the 34-12 victory.

Kurtis Adkinson had 3 rushing touchdowns and 1 passing TD.

Meanwhile, tight end Colston Loveland picked up an offer from Boise State University on Friday. He also has offers from Arizona, UNLV Oregon State, Utah and Utah State.

OTHER SCORES:

Kimberly 38, Declo 0

American Falls 38, Filer 33

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gooding moves to 3-0

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Senators got off to a slow start, but exploded in the second half as the line increased its intensity and physicality.

Sports

Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:46 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0. Riverhawks improve to 7-0 on Senior Day.

Sports

Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:39 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer. Bruins win deciding third set 15-13.

Sports

Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer.

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:05 PM MDT
Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer. Bruins win deciding third set 15-13.

Latest News

Sports

Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0.

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0. Riverhawks improve to 7-0 on Senior Day.

Sports

Red Devils suffer injuries and loss against Rockland

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill and Brittany Cooper
Murtaugh fell to Rockland, dropping to 2-1 on the season. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0.

Sports

Murtaugh loses first game of the season

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:47 PM MDT
Murtaugh fell to Rockland, dropping to 2-1 on the season. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0.

Sports

Ririe keeps Valley winless

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:55 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill and Brittany Cooper
Valley may have produced more total yards than Ririe, but it didn't translate to points.

Sports

Valley can't keep up with Ririe

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:43 PM MDT
Valley was down 22-6 at halftime and never could catch up.

Sports

Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge, takes Service Bowl 41-14.

Updated: Sep. 11, 2020 at 11:14 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Twin Falls dominates Canyon Ridge, takes Service Bowl 41-14.