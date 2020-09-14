Gov. Brad Little announces initiative for Idaho families

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)- Idaho public schools and families will get more financial support, Gov. Brad Little announced Friday.

Little is directing $99 million in relief funds to ensure schools are fully funded and prepared to educate Idaho’s children during the pandemic. The funds restore the budgets school districts set for the academic year, on top of $122 million already provided to K-12 education this year, including more than $60 million for safe reopening.

Little also announced $50 million will go directly to Idaho families as part of the new “Strong Families, Strong Students” initiative. The initiative helps ensure parents are less likely to exit the workforce or expend household resources for their children to receive the education they deserve.

“When parents have to step in to provide instruction and equipment due to school-related closures, we see them pushed out of the work force – something that strains our economic rebound,” Little said.

Under the new Strong Families, Strong Students initiative, eligible Idaho families could receive $1,500 per eligible student with a maximum award of $3,500 per family. Families can use the funds to purchase eligible educational materials, devices, and services.

The State Board of Education will administer the initiative and finalize eligibility criteria. Families can begin applying in October, and additional details will be provided in the coming weeks.

