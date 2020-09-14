Hagerman Fire Protection District receives much needed grant funds

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Hagerman Fire Protection District is getting some much needed funds in the form of a grant to buy new self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The fire district has been approved for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for $92,314.

These funds allow the district to replace its current apparatuses, which have outlived their usage and are near 20 years old. This is the fire districts third time applying for this grant and it was pleasantly surprised to get it.

“These are used for any type of structure fire where they need to make entry,” said Hagerman Fire Chief Tim Petersen. “Any type of hazardous materials, where you should not be breathing those things or any type of confined space rescue where you might be oxygen deprived in that area.”

Petersen explained just how expensive these apparatuses are, with just 14 of them costing $92,000.

