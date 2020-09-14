Advertisement

Hagerman Fire Protection District receives much needed grant funds

The Hagerman Fire Protection District is getting some much needed funds in the form of a grant
The Hagerman Fire Protection District is getting some much needed funds in the form of a grant(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Hagerman Fire Protection District is getting some much needed funds in the form of a grant to buy new self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The fire district has been approved for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant for $92,314.

These funds allow the district to replace its current apparatuses, which have outlived their usage and are near 20 years old. This is the fire districts third time applying for this grant and it was pleasantly surprised to get it.

“These are used for any type of structure fire where they need to make entry,” said Hagerman Fire Chief Tim Petersen. “Any type of hazardous materials, where you should not be breathing those things or any type of confined space rescue where you might be oxygen deprived in that area.”

Petersen explained just how expensive these apparatuses are, with just 14 of them costing $92,000.

The District was notified last week that our Assistance to Firefighters Grant (FEMA) has been approved for the amount of...

Posted by Hagerman Fire Protection District / Hagerman Quick Response on Sunday, September 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Idaho governor restores $99 million in education funding

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is restoring $99 million in K-12 education funding he cut earlier this year amid budget shortfall concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education

Twin Falls School District adjusting to online learning

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School district superintendent says online learning has been going well so far

News

New addition coming to Twin Falls County Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A new expansion is being added to the twin falls county jail after long-time overcrowding issues.

News

New addition coming to Twin Falls County Jail

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A new expansion is being added to the Twin Falls County Jail after long-time overcrowding issues.

Latest News

News

Idaho firefighters among those helping fight western fires

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Burley resident Ryan Berlin has been there for almost a week now, and explained to us how he ended up in California.

News

Idaho McDonald’s franchise owner fined for child labor violations

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Darmody Enterprises L.T.D. – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Idaho – has paid $50,000 in civil money penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) at 11 locations.

News

Annual Crop Walk held to bring awareness to hunger

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 2:46 PM MDT
People of all ages came out to walk, some donated money which goes directly to fight hunger.

News

Children learn about going to the doctor at annual ‘Teddy Bear Clinic’

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:53 PM MDT
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
For the second year in a row children and their families came by the hospital and took their Teddy Bear to the hospital.

News

‘Free our Children’ march in Twin Falls

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM MDT
|
By Steve Kirch
Will be held at the corner of 6th and Minidoka

News

free the children

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:04 PM MDT
Will be held at the corner of 6th and Minidoka