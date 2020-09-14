Advertisement

Idaho firefighters among those helping fight western fires

Burley resident Ryan Berlin has been there for almost a week now, and explained to us how he ended up in California.
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Crews from across the country continue to battle fires all over the west, including crews from Idaho.

More than 2,300 men and women are fighting the flames of the Creek Fire, east of Fresno California.

That fire is now more that 200,000 acres, and has destroyed hundreds of structures, and is just 8% contained as of Sunday evening.

“The Creek Fire, because it’s so large and complex with the residents and the size, and just the complexity of it, they have two incident management teams,” Berlin continued “So one of the incident management teams, the type 1, Great Basin Team, and the other on the south side, Cal Fire incident management team. So I just put myself available nationally, and there was an outstanding order for an information officer, and they just filled it with my name, and wherever I get ordered to, that’s where I travel to.”

He’ll be out there for one more week, unless he decides the extend.

Berlin also talked about some of the challenges crews are facing, such as evacuations.

“We have 14 thousand structures threatened, we have a lot of evacuations, people are displaced, and right now the firefighters the focus of everybody is to get lines secured in order to get the residents back into their homes right now,” Berlin said.

While there have been no confirmed deaths from this fire, 21 people have been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and is not estimated to be contained until the middle of October.

