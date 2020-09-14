Advertisement

Idaho governor restores $99 million in education funding

The program will provide $1,500 per child with a maximum of $3,500 per family.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is restoring $99 million in K-12 education funding he cut earlier this year amid budget shortfall concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is restoring $99 million in K-12 education funding he cut earlier this year amid budget shortfall concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican governor also said Friday that another $50 million will be made available to parents so they’re less likely to leave the workforce while their children learn amid pandemic challenges.

The program will provide $1,500 per child with a maximum of $3,500 per family.

The money is coming from Idaho’s $1.25 billion share of the $2.2 trillion federal emergency relief package approved earlier this year.

Johns Hopkins University says Idaho has nearly 35,000 infections and just over 400 deaths through Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

