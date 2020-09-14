Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court considers lethal injection records case

An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has told the Idaho Supreme Court that the state Board of Correction didn’t follow its own rules when it allowed prison officials to decide which lethal injection records to withhold from the public.
An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has told the Idaho Supreme Court that the state Board of Correction didn’t follow its own rules when it allowed prison officials to decide which lethal injection records to withhold from the public.(KALB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has told the Idaho Supreme Court that the state Board of Correction didn’t follow its own rules when it allowed prison officials to decide which lethal injection records to withhold from the public.

The arguments on Monday came in a lawsuit brought by University of Idaho Professor Aliza Cover against prison officials after they largely denied the public record request she made in 2017.  

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn is representing the state and says Idaho law grants the Board of Correction far more authority than other state agencies in determining which records should be made public.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATED: Driver identified following head-on collision on US-93 near Rogerson

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A person has yet to be identified after hitting a semi-truck head-on Wednesday night on U.S. Highway 93 near Rogerson.

News

Annual Crop Walk held in Mini-Cassia Area

Updated: 1 hours ago
People walked around Heyburn to bring awareness to hunger.

News

Free our Children march draws a big crowd in Twin Falls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Steve Kirch
Organizers hope the event raises awareness in the Gem State

State

Gov. Brad Little announces initiative for Idaho families

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho public schools and families will get more financial support, Governor Brad Little announced Friday.

Latest News

News

Fire burning in SW Cassia County grows to 5,500 acres

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A fire burning in the Sawthooth National Forest in Cassia County has grown to 5,500 acres as of Monday morning.

Regional

Caught on camera: Elk bugles in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A traveler to Yellowstone National Park captured video of an elk bugling during.

State

Idaho governor restores $99 million in education funding

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho Gov. Brad Little is restoring $99 million in K-12 education funding he cut earlier this year amid budget shortfall concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Education

Twin Falls School District adjusting to online learning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Twin Falls School district superintendent says online learning has been going well so far

News

New addition coming to Twin Falls County Jail

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
A new expansion is being added to the twin falls county jail after long-time overcrowding issues.

News

Hagerman Fire Protection District receives much needed grant funds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Hagerman Fire Protection District is getting some much needed funds in the form of a grant