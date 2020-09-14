Idaho Supreme Court considers lethal injection records case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho has told the Idaho Supreme Court that the state Board of Correction didn’t follow its own rules when it allowed prison officials to decide which lethal injection records to withhold from the public.

The arguments on Monday came in a lawsuit brought by University of Idaho Professor Aliza Cover against prison officials after they largely denied the public record request she made in 2017.

Deputy Attorney General Jessica Kuehn is representing the state and says Idaho law grants the Board of Correction far more authority than other state agencies in determining which records should be made public.

