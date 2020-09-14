Lighthouse remains undefeated on the year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The reigning 1A DII state champion, Lighthouse Christian School, on the road Friday night at North Gem.

The Cowboys still belong in that classification, but the Lions moved up to the 1A DI ranks.

Quarterback Collin Holloway drops back to pass and throws it deep down the middle of field where its deflected and lands in the hands of brett yost who takes it all the down into Lions territory.

The cowboys offense would look to respond. Yost takes the handoff where he met in the backfield by a pair of Lion defenders. Nice tackle for loss on that one.

Later in drive, fourth and goal and Bridger Hatch takes it himself and gets in for the North Gem touchdown.

But Lighthouse Christian controlled this game throughout. Armando Carllson takes the handoff, makes a man miss and gets the first down for the Lions.

Lighthouse moves to 2-0 on the season after the 34-12 throttling.

