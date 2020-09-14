Advertisement

Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade ‘re-imagined’ as television-only event this year

A Pikachu balloon makes its way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York.
A Pikachu balloon makes its way down New York's Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in New York.(AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade is going to look different this year.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the 94th version of the iconic annual parade will be a television-only special presentation this year, the retailer and the city of New York announced Monday.

This means no crowds admiring as huge character balloons float in the sky along the parade route and no high school or college marching bands. Bands who were chosen to participate this year will be invited for the 2021 parade.

The balloons will still fly, but “instead employ an innovative, specially rigged anchor vehicle framework of five specialty vehicles,” the company announced.

“Macy’s believes in celebration and the joy of marking milestone moments with family and friends. The Macy’s Parade is our love letter and gift to the City of New York and the nation. Under the unique challenges of these unparalleled times, we felt it was important to continue this cherished holiday tradition that has been the opening act to the holiday season for generations of families,” said Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The number of participants this year will be reduced by 75 percent, and those participants will be split over two days. All participants will adhere to social distancing, face coverings and other personal protection as appropriate.

Also, no one younger than age 18 will be participating in this year’s parade.

The parade elements will be staged around the Herald Square area of Midtown Manhattan. The TV presentation will air on NBC the day after Thanksgiving.

“New York City is always proud to join Macy’s to ring in the holiday season with New Yorkers and viewers around the world. We’ve worked closely with the Macy’s team on a safe and creative plan this year, and we look forward to keeping this tradition going on Thanksgiving Day,” said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Chadwick Boseman buried near South Carolina hometown

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The “Black Panther” star was laid to rest Sept. 3 at Welfare Baptist Church Cemetery in Belton, South Carolina, about 11 miles from Boseman’s hometown of Anderson, the Los Angeles County certificate showed.

State

Gov. Brad Little announces initiative for Idaho families

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Idaho public schools and families will get more financial support, Governor Brad Little announced Friday.

National Politics

South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Ravnsborg’s office has said he immediately called 911 after the accident.

News

Fire burning in SW Cassia County grows to 5,500 acres

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A fire burning in the Sawthooth National Forest in Cassia County has grown to 5,500 acres as of Monday morning.

National

Pennsylvania boy dead in own filth in locked room; dad, fiancee charged

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Pennsylvania man and his fiancee imprisoned the man’s 12-year-old son in a room for years while treating their other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Dog-like robot could remotely measure vital signs of COVID-19 patients

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
A new type of dog-like robot could gather vital information from COVID-19 patients remotely, helping to keep down human exposure to the virus.

National

Russian opposition leader Navalny able to leave hospital bed

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Alexei Navalny, 44, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling ill on a domestic flight in Russia on Aug. 20.

Regional

Caught on camera: Elk bugles in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
A traveler to Yellowstone National Park captured video of an elk bugling during.

Coronavirus

Anti-inflammatory drug may shorten COVID-19 recovery time

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Eli Lilly announced the results Monday from a 1,000-person study sponsored by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. The result have not yet been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

National

GRAPHIC: Lancaster, Pa., Police release fatal shooting bodycam video

Updated: 1 hours ago
|