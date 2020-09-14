Advertisement

TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid

This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.
This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 6:12 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the popular video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Microsoft announced Sunday that its bid to buy TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.

Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok’s parent company, Bytedance, “let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft.”

The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its U.S. business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership. The government worries about user data being funneled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it is a national-security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.

Walmart had planned to partner with Microsoft on the deal. It’s not clear if Walmart is still interested. Oracle has declined to comment.

TikTok also declined comment Sunday.

Microsoft said Sunday it was “confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users, while protecting national security interests.” The company said it “would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combating disinformation.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Idaho firefighters among those helping fight western fires

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Burley resident Ryan Berlin has been there for almost a week now, and explained to us how he ended up in California.

News

Idaho McDonald’s franchise owner fined for child labor violations

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Darmody Enterprises L.T.D. – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Idaho – has paid $50,000 in civil money penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) at 11 locations.

National

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

National

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 33 from West Coast fires

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly all of the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said, as crews continued to battle wildfires that have killed at least 33 victims from California to Washington state.

Latest News

National

GRAPHIC: Gunman sought after California deputies shot in patrol car

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators were searching for a suspect after officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.

National

Perfume brand says cutting Black actor from ad was misstep

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create.

National

Groups turn to hotels to shelter fire evacuees amid virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Relief groups facing the threat of the coronavirus are taking a different approach to sheltering people who have fled West Coast wildfires.

National

GRAPHIC: Two California deputies shot in ambush

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Manhunt underway after police say a man shot two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies, critically injuring them.

National

Sheriff: Deputy on video punching Black man in Georgia fired

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A sheriff’s office in Georgia said Sunday it fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching a Black man during a traffic stop.

National

Grandson of Harding and lover wants president’s body exhumed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The dispute looms as benefactors prepare to mark the centennial of Harding’s 1920 election with site upgrades and a new presidential center in Marion, the Ohio city near which he was born in 1865.