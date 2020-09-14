Advertisement

New addition coming to Twin Falls County Jail

Officials have plans for a better and possibly different facility located somewhere else in Twin Falls
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:12 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -A new expansion is being added to the Twin Falls County Jail after long-time overcrowding issues.

County elected officials gathered behind the James R. Munn Criminal Justice Facility Friday morning for the groundbreaking of the expansion designed to relieve stress on staff and inmates and provide a temporary COVID-19 isolation ward.

“So this is one step towards a direction of alleviating some of the overcrowding in our facility,” said Twin Falls County Commissioner Don Hall. "What that does is, obviously, we need a better facility to be able house the inmates that we have with the respect and the dignity that people deserve.

Officials say when the pandemic passes the space will be used for programming, which is greatly needed in the community. Also mentioning the need to keep up with the growth of the community and the need to update a facility built around 1989.

“We have grown since 1989, but the facility really hasn’t,” Hall said. “This is going to be first step towards that. We have future plans and really the whole purpose of this and the funding stream is to help alleviate this overcrowding and giving us the ability to deal with this COVID-19 situation that we have.”

Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter said this addition will allow the jail to get people off the floors and into bunks. Peterson Brothers Construction will be handling this project in its very aggressive timeline, with plans to be inside the facility by Dec. 31.

Now this addition is just the beginning, as officials tell KMVT more plans are in store for a better and possibly different facility located somewhere else in town.

New addition coming to Twin Falls County Jail

