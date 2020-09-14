Advertisement

Protesters gather after Pennsylvania officer fatally shoots man

Protesters were gathering in the streets Sunday night in response to the shooting. The district attorney urged a peaceful and "tempered" response, as the investigation is ongoing.
Protesters were gathering in the streets Sunday night in response to the shooting. The district attorney urged a peaceful and "tempered" response, as the investigation is ongoing.(Source: WHP via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Pa. (Gray News) - An officer-involved shooting in Pennsylvania that left a 27-year-old man following a domestic disturbance call is under investigation.

Police say an officer responded to a home in Lancaster City, Pennsylvania, for a report of a domestic disturbance Sunday afternoon. A woman called 911 to say her brother was reportedly becoming aggressive with his mother and attempting to break into her house.

As the officer investigated, a man exited the house and began chasing him. Body camera video reportedly shows the man running at a police officer with a knife above his head in a threatening demeanor. The officer then fired at the man, killing him.

The district attorney’s office identified the victim as 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz.

“Any loss of life, regardless of how it happens, is devastating. It’s devastating for everybody involved. It’s devastating for our police department, the families and our community,” said Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser. “We need the community to come together, and we want the community to stay calm, stay at peace and allow this process to play out.”

The officer involved in the shooting has been put on leave.

The incident remains under investigation. It will be up to District Attorney Heather Adams to determine if the use of force was justified.

Protesters were gathering in the streets Sunday night in response to the shooting, according to Adams.

“I am asking that all reaction be tempered as the investigation is ongoing,” she said in a statement. “We will do our best to release details about the incident in a timely manner. We ask that acts of protest remain peaceful as violence and destruction of property will become headlines and serve no purpose for the safety and wellbeing of our citizens and neighborhoods.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sally set to become hurricane and threaten U.S. Gulf Coast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Saturday, and officials in the New Orleans area issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas outside of levee protection.

National

Thousands asked to evacuate ahead of Sally

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Multiple areas in Louisiana are under mandatory evacuation orders as the state gets ready for Tropical Storm Sally.

National

TikTok picks Oracle over Microsoft in Trump-forced sales bid

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Microsoft says its bid to buy popular video-sharing app TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the U.S.

National

Winds a worry as death toll reaches 35 from West Coast fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly all of the dozens of people reported missing after a devastating blaze in southern Oregon have been accounted for, authorities said, as crews continued to battle wildfires that have killed at least 33 victims from California to Washington state.

Latest News

National

Dominic Thiem 1st since 1949 to win US Open after ceding 1st 2 sets

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Dominic Thiem has become the first man in 71 years to win the U.S. Open after dropping the first two sets of the final.

News

Idaho firefighters among those helping fight western fires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rachel Fabbi
Burley resident Ryan Berlin has been there for almost a week now, and explained to us how he ended up in California.

News

Idaho McDonald’s franchise owner fined for child labor violations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
After an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), Darmody Enterprises L.T.D. – owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants in Idaho – has paid $50,000 in civil money penalties for violating child labor requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) at 11 locations.

National

After presidents meet, Big Ten football still in limbo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Big Ten university presidents will meet Sunday to hear a presentation about playing a fall football season after all -- maybe as soon as mid-October -- amid pressure to kick off from parents, players, coaches and even the president.

National

GRAPHIC: Gunman sought after California deputies shot in patrol car

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Investigators were searching for a suspect after officials say two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were shot in their patrol car at a Metro rail station in what appeared to be an ambush.

National

Perfume brand says cutting Black actor from ad was misstep

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
British perfume brand Jo Malone has apologized to Black actor John Boyega of “Star Wars” fame after cutting him out of the Chinese version of a cologne commercial he helped create.