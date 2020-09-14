Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Monday, September 14, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until at least 1pm today as the air quality is currently unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels. There is also a good chance that this Air Quality Alert is going to be in effect through at least Thursday as this smoke is not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

It is going to be smoky through at least Thursday night as smoke continues to stream into our area from several of the wildfires that are currently burning throughout the west. An area of high pressure currently located over northeastern Utah and southwestern Wyoming is responsible for these smoky conditions, as this area of high pressure is providing us with southwesterly to westerly flow aloft, which is bringing all the smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California and Oregon into our area. This area of high pressure is not going to be moving much over the next several days, which is why these smoky conditions are going to be sticking around for a while. The air quality is also likely going to be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, for the next several days, so try and limit your time outdoors if possible.

This area of high pressure is also going to provide us with mostly sunny to sunny skies (although this sunshine is going to be filtered due to the smoke) and dry conditions today through Thursday. The smoke that we are going to have around over the next several days is also going to allow our temperatures for most of this week to be a little bit cooler than they would have been if the smoke was not in the sky. Now since it is hard to determine exactly how much smoke versus sunshine we are going to see on a given day, that means it is also hard to determine just how warm/hot it is going to be on a given day as well. Because of that, the temperatures for the next several days may easily end up being warmer or cooler than what is forecasted. In general though, you can expect high temperatures for the next four days (today through Thursday) to be in the upper 70s and low 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley.

As we head into Friday and Saturday, a storm system is going to approach and pass through our area, and this storm system is going to cause our flow aloft to become more northwesterly, which is going to help us get rid of the smoke that we are going to be dealing with for most of this week. This storm system is also going to bring a few isolated showers to our area, and it is going to bring cooler temperatures to our area as well as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Sunday is then going to be a beautiful day as we are going to have mainly sunny skies and pleasant fall-like temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

For the latest on all advisories, watches, and warnings in Southern Idaho, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Warm and a bit breezy. Winds: South to West 5-20 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: East 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 80

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Winds: South 5-15 mph. Low: 55

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 49

TOMORROW (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SSW to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NE 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 80

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph. Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 49

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Warm. High: 86 Low: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. High: 80 Low: 50

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Warm. High: 87 Low: 58

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Warm. High: 81 Low: 50

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 80 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 75 Low: 43

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 70 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers around. Breezy and cooler. High: 66 Low: 39

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 71

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 68

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.