Twin Falls School District adjusting to online learning

“I’m glad we were able to have a couple of options for parents this year”
Twin Falls School District says so far online learning has been going well
Twin Falls School District says so far online learning has been going well(KWCH)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:46 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With school now in full swing and while the Twin Falls School District is down about 4% in enrollment, it does have more students participating in remote learning.

The Twin Falls School District Superintendent Brady Dickinson says the remote learning is going well with about 400 students in the Idaho Digital Learning Academy and another 150 to 200 students using the Venture Upward program. The school district has seen several cases of COVID-19 but they have been able to stay in the yellow category and the few cases they have recorded have been manageable and they are glad to have the online option.

“I’m glad we were able to have a couple of options for parents this year who had to make some decisions on whether or not they wanted to have their kids working at home or back in the face-to-face classrooms,” Dickinson said.

He added that with the lower number of students in the schools they changed a few of the teaching positions to be online only for the students learning from home.

