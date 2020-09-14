Advertisement

Vinyl outsells CDs for first time since ’80s

New sales figures show CDs are out of style. The new craze is vinyl.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:25 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - New sales figures show CDs are out of style. The new craze is vinyl.

Sales of the retro records outpaced those of CDs in the first half of this year, which hasn’t happened since the ’80s.

Sales for the old-school format brought in about $230 million, almost double that of CDs.

But streaming music is still the new norm. Consumers dropped about $4.8 billion on that in the first six months of 2020.

