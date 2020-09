TWIN FALLS—Allen Allie, 88, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Canyons Retirement Community in Twin Falls. No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.