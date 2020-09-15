Advertisement

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2003 file photo, William H. Gates Sr., left, smiles while sitting next to his son, Bill Gates Jr., during the dedication and grand opening of the William H. Gates Hall, new home of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle. Bill Gates Sr., a lawyer and philanthropist and father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at age 94.(AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has died at 94.

Gates died peacefully Monday at his beach home in Washington state from Alzheimer’s disease, the family announced Tuesday.

In an obituary the family credited the patriarch with a “deep commitment to social and economic equity,” noting that he was responsible for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s first efforts to improve global health as well as his advocacy for progressive taxation, especially unsuccessful efforts to pass a state income tax on the wealthy in Washington.

“My dad’s wisdom, generosity, empathy, and humility had a huge influence on people around the world,” Bill Gates wrote in a tribute.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State adds 278 more cases, reports two more related cases in children

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 278 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 35,810.

News

UPDATED: Fire burning in Cassia County grows to 27K acres

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A fire burning in Cassia County has grown to 27,000 acres by Tuesday afternoon.

National Politics

Democrats to investigate forced surgery claims in Georgia

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A nurse alleges that the Irwin County Detention Center performed questionable hysterectomies, refused to test detainees for COVID-19 and shredded medical records.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths in kids echoes toll in adults, CDC says

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A detailed look at COVID-19 deaths in U.S. kids and young adults released Tuesday shows they mirror patterns seen in older patients.

Latest News

National Politics

Apology, no firing: Official said US scientists hurt Trump

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Caputo, the top spokesman for the Department of Health and Human Services, apologized to his staff for the Facebook video, said an administration official.

State

Idaho death by suicide rate lower than 2018 despite COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho health officials report that the state’s death by suicide rate this year is similar to figures from 2019 and less than numbers from 2018 despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Biden courts Latino voters in 1st trip to Florida as nominee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is making his first trip to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee, while his campaign is acknowledging concerns about his appeal with Latinos, a voting bloc likely to prove pivotal against President Donald Trump in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.

National

World Series at Arlington, first time at one site since 1944

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Series will be played entirely at the Texas Rangers' new ballpark in Arlington, Texas, as part of a bubble agreement between Major League Baseball and the players' association, the first time the sport’s championship will be played entirely at one site since 1944.

National

Four million Americans waited more than 4 weeks for their first unemployment check

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emma Ruby, Megan Luther and Lee Zurik
Millions of Americans have waited more than 4 weeks to get their first unemployment check. State offices, overwhelmed with claims, calls and emails have lagged in processing claims.

National

Seeping under doors, bad air from West’s fires won’t ease up

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By SARA CLINE and GILLIAN FLACCUS
People in Oregon, Washington and parts of California were struggling under acrid yellowish-green smog — the worst, most unhealthy air on the planet according to some measurements.