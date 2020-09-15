Bureau to host 13 public lands days in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Bureau of Land Management invites Idahoans to participated in one of 13 in-person or virtual National Public Lands Day events through September and October.

The state has nearly 12 million acres of public lands in the state. National Public Lands Days bring people volunteer to clean up areas. National Public Lands Day was established by the National Environmental Education Foundation in 1994. It is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands. The theme of National Public Lands Day this year is “More Ways to Connect to Nature.” This year is hosing a number of in-person and virtual events over the course of several weeks.

In-person events include trash cleanups and debris removal, trail and boat ramp improvements and sagebrush seedling planting, while virtual events include a tour of the Craters of the Moon National Monument and a film about the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area, according to a BLM news release.

“BLM Idaho is pleased to continue our National Public Lands Day tradition of offering hands-on opportunities for members of the public to explore, care for, and maintain connections with their public lands, while also providing a chance to participate virtually and discover areas they may not be familiar with,” said John F. Ruhs, BLM Idaho State Director. “We strongly encourage members of the public to take advantage of the many opportunities to participate.”

BLM Idaho District and Field Offices that are offering in-person events where individuals will participate in small groups will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the State of Idaho and local Public Health Districts, and will issue appropriate personal protection equipment (face masks, gloves, etc.) to participants.

Learn more at: https://www.blm.gov/blog/2020-09-04/show-your-public-lands-some-love-national-public-lands-day

Here is a list of clean up events:

Location Dates Contact Description Cottonwood — Lower Salmon River Cleanup Aug. 15- Sept. 30 Rebecca Urbanczyk, 208-962-3796, rurbanczyk@blm.gov Participants will clean up trash and debris along the banks of the Lower Salmon River. Hailey — Croy Canyon Trail Cleanup Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. John Kurtz, 208-732-7296, jkurtz@blm.gov This trail cleanup will be conducted in partnership with the Blaine County Recreation District, Wood River Trails Coalition, and youth members of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Jerome — North rim of Snake River Canyon Cleanup Sept. 12

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. David Freiberg, 208-732-7271, dfreiberg@blm.gov This annual cleanup of the north rim of the Snake River Canyon will be conducted in partnership with the Southern Idaho Off-Road Association, Jerome County, the Magic Valley ATV Association and others. Challis — Challis Field Office Virtual Trash Challenge Sept. 25

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Angela Beley, 208-879-6247, abeley@blm.gov The Challis Field Office is hosting a virtual “trash challenge” in which small groups will compete to see who can collect the most trash. Soda Springs — Soda Hills Cleanup Sept. 26

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Charles Patterson, 208-478-6362, cpatterson@blm.gov This will be an in-person event, and participants will meet at a public location in Soda Springs, near Pocatello. Participants will collect trash that has accumulated along the valley bottoms of Soda Hills and remove livestock drift fences and troughs that are no longer in use. Menan — Area west of North Menan Butte Cleanup 9/26/2020

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Danielle Winterholler, 208-524-7500, dwinterholler@blm.gov Participants will clean up trash and debris at the area west of North Menan Butte. St. Anthony — Red Road Cleanup

9/26/2020

8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Mike Setlock, 208-524-7529, msetlock@blm.gov Participants will pick up trash, remove burned debris, and clean out fire rings at dispersed camping and day use areas along Red Road. Online — Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve/Laidlaw Park 360 Virtual Tour Sept. 26.

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. David Freiberg, 208-732-7271, dfreiberg@blm.gov This virtual tour explores and interprets both the well-known volcanic features along the 7-Mile Loop Drive, as well as the rarely seen volcanic features of the Laidlaw Park area, located within what is thought to be the world’s largest kipuka, an island of older land and vegetation surrounded by younger lava flows. Salmon — Salmon Field Office Cleanup, Fence Removal, Recreation Site Work

Sept. 26

9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Travis Seaberg, 208-756-5412, gseaberg@blm.gov Participants will clean up and remove trash from several sites 8 miles southeast of Salmon, near Withington Creek, improve river access and day use near the boat ramp at Morgan Bar Campground, and remove a fence that is no longer being used to improve rangelands for wildlife and livestock. Coeur d’Alene — Crystal Lake Trail Litter Cleanup and Trail Improvements

Sept. 26

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Jake Bachtel, 208-769-5041, jbachtel@blm.gov Volunteers will clean up trash and perform minor trail work along the Crystal Lake Wild and Scenic Area trail and dispersed camp sites. This event is being hosted in partnership with the Spokane Mountaineering Club. Kimberly — Indian Springs Cleanup Sept. 26

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. David Harper, 208-677-6600, dharper@blm.gov Volunteers will collect trash that has accumulated along roads, parking lots, trailheads and shooting areas. Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area — Celebration Point/Kuna Butte Sagebrush Seedling Planting Oct. 3, 10, 17, plus a few weekdays in between

8 a.m. – 12: p.m. Cory Roberts, 208-384-3485, cjroberts@blm.gov Volunteers will plant sagebrush seedlings and remove invasive vegetation. Volunteers will need to register ahead of time. Online — Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area Sept. 26

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Cory Roberts, 208-384-3485, cjroberts@blm.gov The event will include a Binoculars Tutorial, eBird App Tutorial, Meet a Raptor program, and introduction to the educational resources and virtual tour film of the NCA. The “Feathers and Frontiers” film will showcase the NCA’s rich cultural, natural and scientific history, and the birds of prey that call the area home.

