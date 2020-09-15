Advertisement

Habitat for Humanity holds groundbreaking for new home to be built

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - What looks like a patch of dirt now, soon will be a home.

“I am overly full of blessings, and just excitement, love and everything, overwhelming with feelings, I can’t even explain it,” said Ryan McClaflin, the newest partner family.

Habitat for Humanity held a groundbreaking for this new home that is going to be built, blessing it with love and peace for the family.

This will be our 40th home that we’ve built from the ground up but the 56th family that we’ve served so we are well over 275 people in affordable housing since we started here in 1991," said the executive director for Habitat for Humanity Linda Fleming.

The McClaflin family of 9 is so excited to have their own home, and their own rooms.

This is super going to be amazing, only because we all share rooms, literally and this is going to be enough rooms for all of our children," said Bailey McClaflin, who is married to Ryan.

The walls are already built for their home, so volunteers and staff will begin work on their foundation any day now.

“We started last June, we started building the house last June, we built the frame in one day, in city Main Street in one day, the community came together to help build us our whole frame in one day,” said Bailey.

They will be working on the house every Saturday together with lots of volunteers.

If you would like to volunteer with Habitat for Humanity, visit their website.

