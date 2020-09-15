Habitat for Humanity prepares for annual Rim 2 Rim race

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Habitat for Humanity’s largest community fundraiser is right around the corner, and there is still time to get involved.

The Rim 2 Rim run is set to for Saturday, and as of Monday, 65 positions are still available. The race is 7.5 miles in and out of the Snake River Canyon.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, this year’s race is limited to only 250 participants and there will be no on-site registration.

All of the money raised goes toward building simple, decent housing in the Magic Valley.

“Keeping up with the number of people who need housing, that need affordable housing, we need to step it up to be of service to more people, so as you give to Habitat as you shop at the Restore, as you run the Rim 2 Rim race, you are helping us to help others,” said Linda Fleming, the executive director of Habit For Humanity.

People can register at Bluecirclesports.com until Tuesday. From Wednesday through Friday participants can drop their registration at the Restore or at the Magic Valley Gear Exchange.

