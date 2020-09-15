Idaho avoids bad wildfire season with quick responses, luck

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state appears to have avoided a tough wildfire season with a combination of quick responses by firefighters and good luck with weather.

The Republican governor said Tuesday an early plan forced by the coronavirus pandemic to quickly attack all wildfires appears to have paid off.

Officials say wildfires that Idaho is responsible for fighting have burned about 6 square miles, only 18% of the 20-year average.

The National Interagency Fire Center says that another 220 square miles of mostly U.S. Forest Service Land in Idaho have burned.

State officials say weather events should help wrap up the wildfire season in a few weeks.

