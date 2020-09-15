Advertisement

Idaho death by suicide rate lower than 2018 despite COVID-19

In June, the CDC reported roughly 40% of American adults are struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues
Idaho health officials report that the state's death by suicide rate this year is similar to figures from 2019 and less than numbers from 2018 despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Idaho health officials report that the state's death by suicide rate this year is similar to figures from 2019 and less than numbers from 2018 despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials report that the state’s death by suicide rate this year is similar to figures from 2019 and less than numbers from 2018 despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Health and Welfare reports that as of Aug. 31, 248 people in Idaho have died by suicide.

By the same time last year, 240 people in the state had died by suicide.

In Aug. 2018, the state reported 280 deaths by suicide.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report from June said roughly 40% of American adults are struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse issues during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATED: Fire burning in Cassia County grows to 23K acres

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A fire burning in the Sawthooth National Forest in Cassia County has grown to 5,500 acres as of Monday morning.

News

W. Idaho fire grows to more than 68,000 acres

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
The fire, called the Woodhead Fire, started on Sept. 7. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Nearly 300 personnel are working on the fire.

News

Bureau to host 13 public lands days in Idaho

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
The Bureau of Land Management invites Idahoans to participated in one of 13 virtual National Public Lands Day events through September and October.

State

Idaho avoids bad wildfire season with quick responses, luck

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state appears to have avoided a tough wildfire season with a combination of quick responses by firefighters and good luck with weather.

Latest News

News

Habitat for Humanity prepares for annual Rim 2 Rim race

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Habitat for Humanity's larges community fundraiser is right around the corner, and there is still time to get involved.

Education

Program aims to equip teachers with high quality curriculum

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Layne Rabe
The Amazon Future Engineer program aims to help provide teachers high quality curriculum and support for STEM education

News

Idaho officials explain what Magic Valley residents can expect in air quality

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West coast, KMVT reached out to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to find out what we can expect in terms of air quality and if there is any health concerns.

News

Magic Valley food pantries see ongoing increase in residents needing food

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Food pantries across the Magic Valley are continuing to see an increase in the need for food, especially after the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits ran out, KMVT is putting you first by sharing the reality facing thousands of Magic Valley Residents.

News

Magic Valley food pantries discuss ongoing increase in residents needing food

Updated: 8 hours ago
Food pantries across the Magic Valley are continuing to see an increase in the need for food, especially after the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits ran out, KMVT is putting you first by sharing the reality facing thousands of Magic Valley Residents.

News

Habitat for Humanity prepares for annual Rim 2 Rim race

Updated: 8 hours ago
The Habitat for Humanity’s larges community fundraiser is right around the corner, and there is still time to get involved.