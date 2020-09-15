Idaho death by suicide rate lower than 2018 despite COVID-19

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho health officials report that the state’s death by suicide rate this year is similar to figures from 2019 and less than numbers from 2018 despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Department of Health and Welfare reports that as of Aug. 31, 248 people in Idaho have died by suicide.

By the same time last year, 240 people in the state had died by suicide.

In Aug. 2018, the state reported 280 deaths by suicide.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report from June said roughly 40% of American adults are struggling with mental health issues or substance abuse issues during the pandemic.

