Idaho officials explain what Magic Valley residents can expect in air quality

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West Coast, KMVT reached out to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to find out what people can expect in terms of air quality and if there are any health concerns.

The DEQ says southern Idaho area is seeing some improvements Monday, but smoke impacts are expected throughout the rest of the work week.

The Magic Valley area is currently rated as moderate.

We expect wildfire smoke to impact the air quality all week and we are here to provide updates. 🔥 The Air Pollution... Posted by Idaho Department of Environmental Quality on Monday, September 14, 2020

Officials say the area is expected to stay in this range or possibly go up to the unhealthy classification for sensitive individuals category throughout the week.

View the air quality monitoring map at the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality’s website.

