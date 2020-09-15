Idaho Sen. Risch shares election security concerns

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With less than two months until the November general election, Idaho Sen. Jim Risch said he is concerned about outside attempts to interfere with the U.S. elections.

He said election interference is nothing new in United States history. “This has been going on for a long time,” Risch said.

Risch said he is confident most Americans will be able to combat misinformation before they head to the polls.

“People need to be aware of that and I think they are.”

Risch, who is a member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said he was not surprised by Russia’s attempt to influence the 2016 election.

Risch said he believes there was no evidence of collusion in 2016 between then-candidate Donald Trump and Russia.

The Senate Intelligence Committee released their findings in August after a three-year investigation, concluding there was no collusion between Trump and Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Watch the interview with Sen. Risch above.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.