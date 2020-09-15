Kimberly stays undefeated, beats Buhl on Senior Night

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Kimberly celebrated its Senior Night with a 3-1 victory over conference foe Buhl.

Bulldogs scored in the first two minutes with a cross from junior Madison Smith to sophomore Monserrat Torres who received the cross and finished in the net.

Early in the second half, the Indians tied up the game, Aileen Verduzco gets tripped up, Alondra Quezada takes the opportunity to score and she places this one perfectly outside of Macee Cook’s reach, to tie up the game.

Then the Bulldogs answered with two more goals put in by Madison Smith with one assisted by Monserrat Torres and the second assisted by senior Tayli Etherington.

Kimberly hosts the Community School on Wednesday.

OTHER SCORES:

Community School 7, Wendell 0: Christine Estep 3, Falon Hanna 2, Crosby Boe, Quinn Closser) Assists: Mia Hansmeyer 2, Lily Pogue. The Cutthroats are 4-0 (2-0 league).

Gooding 3, Declo 0

BOYS SOCCER:

Community School 3, Wendell 2: (Cutthroats - Walker Pate 2 & Kai Nelson) Pate got the winning goal in the 87th minute.

Cutthroats are now 3-2 (3-0 conference)

