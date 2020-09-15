Advertisement

No current wildfires in Twin Falls District, BLM office says

The district is sending help to the Sawtooth National Forest for Badger Creek Fire
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 7:52 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Wildfires in the Western United states are making international headlines and smoke from fires is reaching across the United States.

Officials say that there are no current fires in the Twin Falls District.

The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management says they are currently helping with the Badger Creek Fire in south Cassia County, which is in the Sawtooth National Forest.

As wildfire season rages on, officials say it is important to always stay vigilant and be aware of ones surroundings while recreating outdoors.

“It’s coming up on hunting season, so it’s a really good time for people to remember to pay close attention to what they are doing, look for fire restrictions, make sure they understand where they are going,” said Twin Falls District BLM Fire Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine. “If you are going to have a warming fire make sure it is dead out before you go. We are in fire restrictions in certain areas so it’s always a good idea to check before you go so you know what you are doing and know what is available.”

Brizendine says they are doing all they can to support California and Oregon fight wildfires, and by preventing fires in the Twin Falls District, they can continue to help out with the destructive fires further west.

