Advertisement

Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule

Cowboys and cowgirls from across the continent are headed to the Gooding Pro Rodeo this weekend
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Like all sports, rodeo has had to maneuver through plenty of obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID, it shut down more than half of the rodeo’s they usually have every year, so it’s a little tougher because you have every single bareback rider entered at every single rodeo and the group of bareback riders going down the road right now is just incredible, ” said bareback rider from Estherwood, Louisiana, Taylor Broussard.

For some that hail from across the border in Canada, at least the U.S. circuit supplies a chance to compete.

“Every single rodeo in Canada got cancelled on us, so we’ve been down here since June and haven’t gone home really at all since then," said saddle bronc rider from Alberta, Canada, Logan Hay. “So I’m just happy to be able to be down here and rodeoing.”

Life on the road is normal in the industry, but...

“It’s been a little different than most years, traveling a lot further for fewer rodeos, so a lot more time in the vehicle.” said fellow saddle bronc rider from Alberta, Canada, Kole Aschbacher.

“We’ve hit a lot of rodeos that we haven’t hit before, and I think that is a pretty cool thing to me," said 2019 World Champion bareback rider from Clements, California, Clayton Biglow. “I’ve probably been to 10 rodeo’s this year, I’ve never been to or never even thought about going to.”

One of the rodeos still happening is the Gooding Pro Rodeo this weekend.

“It’s nice coming home 'cause everybody gets to see what I go and do throughout the year, and everybody’s always asking while I’m gone," said bareback rider and Gooding native Cash Wilson. “Well they can see firsthand what I do.”

For more information about the rodeo this weekend, click here.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule. Cowboys and cowgirls from across the continent are headed to the Gooding Pro Rodeo this weekend.

Sports

Lighthouse remains undefeated on the year

Updated: 20 hours ago
Lighthouse controlled its meeting with North Gem and won 34-12.

Sports

Lions move to 2-0

Updated: 21 hours ago
Lighthouse has lost a step since its undefeated season in 2019.

Sports

Gooding pulls away in second half over Nampa Christian

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Kurtis Adkinson had four touchdowns in the Gooding's win over Nampa Christian.

Latest News

Sports

Gooding moves to 3-0

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Senators got off to a slow start, but exploded in the second half as the line increased its intensity and physicality.

Sports

Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:46 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0. Riverhawks improve to 7-0 on Senior Day.

Sports

Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:39 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer. Bruins win deciding third set 15-13.

Sports

Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer.

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:05 PM MDT
Twin Falls wins Jerome Volleyball Invitational over Filer. Bruins win deciding third set 15-13.

Sports

Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0.

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 11:01 PM MDT
Canyon Ridge boy’s soccer continues to win big, beats Minico 10-0. Riverhawks improve to 7-0 on Senior Day.

Sports

Red Devils suffer injuries and loss against Rockland

Updated: Sep. 12, 2020 at 5:09 PM MDT
|
By Eric Brill and Brittany Cooper
Murtaugh fell to Rockland, dropping to 2-1 on the season. The Bulldogs improve to 3-0.