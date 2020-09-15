Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Like all sports, rodeo has had to maneuver through plenty of obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID, it shut down more than half of the rodeo’s they usually have every year, so it’s a little tougher because you have every single bareback rider entered at every single rodeo and the group of bareback riders going down the road right now is just incredible, ” said bareback rider from Estherwood, Louisiana, Taylor Broussard.

For some that hail from across the border in Canada, at least the U.S. circuit supplies a chance to compete.

“Every single rodeo in Canada got cancelled on us, so we’ve been down here since June and haven’t gone home really at all since then," said saddle bronc rider from Alberta, Canada, Logan Hay. “So I’m just happy to be able to be down here and rodeoing.”

Life on the road is normal in the industry, but...

“It’s been a little different than most years, traveling a lot further for fewer rodeos, so a lot more time in the vehicle.” said fellow saddle bronc rider from Alberta, Canada, Kole Aschbacher.

“We’ve hit a lot of rodeos that we haven’t hit before, and I think that is a pretty cool thing to me," said 2019 World Champion bareback rider from Clements, California, Clayton Biglow. “I’ve probably been to 10 rodeo’s this year, I’ve never been to or never even thought about going to.”

One of the rodeos still happening is the Gooding Pro Rodeo this weekend.

“It’s nice coming home 'cause everybody gets to see what I go and do throughout the year, and everybody’s always asking while I’m gone," said bareback rider and Gooding native Cash Wilson. “Well they can see firsthand what I do.”

