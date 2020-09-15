Advertisement

Program aims to equip teachers with high quality curriculum

“Right here in Idaho there are more than 15 schools that are already part of the Amazon Future Engineer program.”
Program aims to help provide teachers high quality curriculum and support for STEM education
Program aims to help provide teachers high quality curriculum and support for STEM education(Savanna Brito)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:14 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The coronavirus pandemic has shown that computer skills are more important than ever when students were forced into online learning at the end of last year and now with online and hybrid learning this school year.

Science, technology, engineering and math jobs, or STEM careers, are projected to increase 1.7 times faster than non-STEM jobs. Some schools are lacking in their ability to properly provide STEM education due to insufficient funding or having teachers who are not knowledgeable about the subject. There is a new program that is working to help fund these classes, provide high quality science curriculum and provide teacher support, it’s called the Amazon Future Engineer program.

“Right here in Idaho there are more than 15 schools that are already part of the Amazon Future Engineer program and we invite more schools to apply," said Shanika Hope, part of the Amazon Future Engineer team. "It’s important to us that whether students are at home learning or back in the classroom that they have access to this critically important skill to prepare them for jobs of the future.”

For more information about the program and how both students and teachers can join information can be found on this website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Idaho avoids bad wildfire season with quick responses, luck

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Idaho Gov. Brad Little says the state appears to have avoided a tough wildfire season with a combination of quick responses by firefighters and good luck with weather.

News

Habitat for Humanity prepares for annual Rim 2 Rim race

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Habitat for Humanity's larges community fundraiser is right around the corner, and there is still time to get involved.

News

Idaho officials explain what Magic Valley residents can expect in air quality

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West coast, KMVT reached out to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to find out what we can expect in terms of air quality and if there is any health concerns.

News

Magic Valley food pantries see ongoing increase in residents needing food

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Food pantries across the Magic Valley are continuing to see an increase in the need for food, especially after the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits ran out, KMVT is putting you first by sharing the reality facing thousands of Magic Valley Residents.

Latest News

News

Magic Valley food pantries discuss ongoing increase in residents needing food

Updated: 3 hours ago
Food pantries across the Magic Valley are continuing to see an increase in the need for food, especially after the extra $600 a week in unemployment benefits ran out, KMVT is putting you first by sharing the reality facing thousands of Magic Valley Residents.

News

Habitat for Humanity prepares for annual Rim 2 Rim race

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Habitat for Humanity’s larges community fundraiser is right around the corner, and there is still time to get involved.

News

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality explains what Magic Valley residents can expect in air quality

Updated: 3 hours ago
With all the smoke in the air coming from many fires burning both in Idaho and across the West coast, KMVT reached out to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to find out what we can expect in terms of air quality and if there is any health concerns.

News

Hagerman Fire Protection District receives much needed grant funds

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Hagerman Fire Protection District is getting some much needed funds in the form of a grant to buy new self-contained breathing apparatuses.

News

No current wildfires in Twin Falls District, BLM office says

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
No current wildfires in Twin Falls District, BLM office says. The district is sending help to the Sawtooth National Forest for Badger Creek Fire

News

Officials speak on what a marijuana dispensary could mean for Highway 93

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
If a marijuana dispensary opens in Jackpot, Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter says, his department will deal with that when it comes.