Program aims to equip teachers with high quality curriculum

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The coronavirus pandemic has shown that computer skills are more important than ever when students were forced into online learning at the end of last year and now with online and hybrid learning this school year.

Science, technology, engineering and math jobs, or STEM careers, are projected to increase 1.7 times faster than non-STEM jobs. Some schools are lacking in their ability to properly provide STEM education due to insufficient funding or having teachers who are not knowledgeable about the subject. There is a new program that is working to help fund these classes, provide high quality science curriculum and provide teacher support, it’s called the Amazon Future Engineer program.

“Right here in Idaho there are more than 15 schools that are already part of the Amazon Future Engineer program and we invite more schools to apply," said Shanika Hope, part of the Amazon Future Engineer team. "It’s important to us that whether students are at home learning or back in the classroom that they have access to this critically important skill to prepare them for jobs of the future.”

For more information about the program and how both students and teachers can join information can be found on this website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.