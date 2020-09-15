Advertisement

Sheriff: Fleeing suspect in Georgia abandons winning lottery ticket

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says a man abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies during a traffic stop on Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2020
CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A suspect in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the man had a Georgia Lottery scratch game card worth $100 when he ran away during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 on Monday.

In a Facebook post, it offered its congratulations and invited him to claim the ticket at its office in Canton about 40 miles north of Atlanta.

To the suspect who ran on foot from our deputies on a traffic stop this morning on I-75, you left a winning $100.00...

Posted by Cherokee Sheriff's Office - Georgia on Monday, September 14, 2020

The man, who was not identified, was later taken into custody, sheriff’s spokesman Capt. Jay Baker told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Baker said the man was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over for a tag violation, and he ran into the woods. The lottery ticket was in a backpack that also had methamphetamine, according to Baker. The man can have the lottery ticket back, but the sheriff’s office said it will keep the drugs.

