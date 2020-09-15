Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until at least 1pm tomorrow as the air quality is currently in the moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups categories due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today and tomorrow, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels. There is also a good chance that this Air Quality Alert is going to be in effect through at least Thursday night as this smoke is not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

We are going to continue to have smoky/hazy skies through at least Thursday night as smoke continues to stream into our area from several of the wildfires that are currently burning throughout the west. An area of high pressure currently located over northwestern Colorado and southern Wyoming is responsible for these smoky conditions, as this area of high pressure is providing us with southwesterly to westerly flow aloft, which is bringing all the smoke from the wildfires that are currently burning in California and Oregon into our area. This area of high pressure is not going to be moving much over the next several days, which is why these smoky conditions are going to be sticking around for a while. The air quality is also likely going to be unhealthy for sensitive groups for the next several days, so if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels, try and limit your time outdoors.

This area of high pressure is also going to provide us with mostly sunny to sunny skies (although this sunshine is going to be filtered due to the smoke) and dry conditions today through Thursday. It is also going to be warm/hot today, tomorrow, and Thursday, as highs on these three days are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 80s and low 90s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

As we head into Friday and Saturday, a storm system is going to approach and pass through our area, and this storm system is going to cause our flow aloft to become more northwesterly, which is going to help us get rid of the smoke that we are going to be dealing with for most of this week. This storm system is also going to bring some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms to our area, and it is going to bring cooler temperatures to our area as well as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Sunday and Monday as we are going have mostly sunny to sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SW to NW 5-15 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: North 5-10 mph during the morning, then WSW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 83

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 52

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 49

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SE to NNW 5-10 mph. High: 89

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: NNE to SSW 5-10 mph. High: 83

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 50

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Hot and a little breezy. High: 91 Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. High: 83 Low: 50

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 80 Low: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 75 Low: 43

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 68 Low: 47

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers around. Breezy and a lot cooler. High: 64 Low: 39

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 71 Low: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 67 Low: 39

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 78

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 72

