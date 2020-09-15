Advertisement

W. Idaho fire grows to more than 68,000 acres

Nearly 300 people are working the Woodhead Fire
The fire, called the Woodhead Fire, started on Sept. 7. The cause of the fire is currently unknown. Nearly 300 personnel are working on the fire. Image of the Woodhead Fire was taken on Sept. 10, 2020.(Forest Service/Bureau of Land Management)
By Vanessa Grieve
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KMVT/KSVT) - A fire burning in western Idaho has grown to more than 68,000 acres in size.

The fire is burning about 20 miles northeast of Cambridge in Washington County and on Monday, spread into neighboring Adams County, prompting more evacuations.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire is an estimated 32% contained, with an estimated containment day of Oct. 7.

The fire is under the command of Great Basin Team No. 4, under incident commander Tim Roide.

The fire is burning short grass and brush, with sagebrush and pockets of mountain mahogany. Some places have pine and fire with grass and brush.

🔥#WoodheadFire Fire activity increased yesterday afternoon on the Woodhead Fire with higher winds, hotter temperatures,...

Posted by U.S. Forest Service - Payette National Forest on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Most of the western perimeter has now been contained and the heel of the fire, near Cambridge is mostly contained as well. The fire is moving northeastward and crews hope the move toward the Cuddy Mountains, will provide opportunities to use natural features as fire breaks.

The closure on Highway 71 has been lifted but drivers are asked to drive slowly and carefully, watching for firefighters, equipment working near the road and the potential for falling rock. Drivers are asked to keep headlights on.

Evacuations are in place for Seid Creek, East Pine/Pine Estates, Advent Gulch, upper Rush Creek, Cow Creek, Upper Dale, Paradise Flat, North Hornet and West Mill Creek.

The agency is working with the Washington and Adams County Sheriff, Idaho, Department of Lands, Boise District Bureau of Land Management and Payette National Forest.

Find more information at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7163/.

