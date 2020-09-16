21st Annual Blast on the Grass car show this weekend

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Hagerman Car Show is coming up this Saturday, September 19th.

Classic cars will come to the city park for all to look at and enjoy.

There will be events all day at the city park in Hagerman, including raffles and food for people to enjoy.

One member of the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce says this event will be a great thing for the city of Hagerman, because many people had to shut down their stores earlier this eyar, and this will hopefully bring people back to town.

“You’re small town businesses struggle when there isn’t the tourism here in the summer, so a lot of our businesses have struggled and we are just trying to bring some normalcy back to the community so that some of our businesses can start to see what would hopefully be a profitable weekend,” said Kris Pothier, one of the Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce members.

She hopes to see 250 classic cars at the show.

