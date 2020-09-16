Badger Creek Fire rages on, takes down historic structure.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Currently, The Badger Creek Fire hasn’t been contained, spreading over 23,000 acres, according to officials. The National Weather Service says the fire has scorched 27,000 acres.

So far, unfortunately, already one historic structure, Warr Cabin is a casualty of the fire.

“Memories that the Warr’s, the Craner’s, the Bench’s had just destroyed in minutes, they’ll go back up there and kind of look around later that night, last night, it;'s just heartbreaking,” Co-owner of Warr Cabin Kirk Craner said.

Craner, whose family owns the cabin that sits 20 miles west of Oakley reservoir, and calls Warr Cabin a landmark.

“Years worth of memories and to make it right, I don’t know,” Craner said. “I just found out today that there was no insurance on it, so I guess we’ll see. It’s up to our family to see what the next step is.”

Craner says luckily, he and the cowboys that have cows in the area were able to get most of the cattle out of the blaze.

“Those cows had their tongues out and the cowboys had their tongues out, it was a long day,” Craner said.

Until the fire can be contained, other structures could see problems.

“There are quite a few structures that are being threatened, said Fire Information officer for the Twin Falls District BLM Kelsey Brizendine. "So there is quite a bit of infrastructure, as well as structures being impacted.”

