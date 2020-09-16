Advertisement

Buhl football coaches resign, assistant takes over as interim

Blick spent five seasons as the head coach
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Sep. 15, 2020 at 11:15 PM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Major changes have impacted a local football team, as several of the coaches have resigned.

Buhl head coach Seth Blick, as well as offensive coordinator Mitch Oparnico are stepping away from their duties effective immediately. We confirmed this news with Indians athletic director, Stacy Wilson.

A source tells KMVT the seniors were scheduled to meet last week prior to practice about changes and practice ended up being canceled. Then most of the coaching staff resigned the following day.

This was Blick’s fifth season at the helm of the Indians' program. The interim head coach will be current assistant, Fred Bartlett.

Bartlett, along with three J.V. coaches are working to keep the season alive.

Buhl is scheduled to play at Declo on Friday. The Indians are 0-2, the Hornets are 1-2. The game is also pending on the air quality in eastern Cassia County.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Tuesday’s sports scores

Updated: moments ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Here’s a check of local high school scores, as provided by coaches on Tuesday, September 15.

Sports

Buhl undergoes coaching change days before third football game

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Buhl last played on Friday, Sept. 4 against Burley with Seth Blick at the helm. Now Fred Bartlett is taking over as the interim head coach.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

National

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Latest News

Sports

Kimberly stays undefeated, beats Buhl on Senior Night

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittany Cooper
Junior Madison Smith netted two goals for the Bulldogs in their conference win,

Sports

Kimberly hands Buhl its first loss

Updated: 12 hours ago
Both teams entered Monday undefeated, but Kimberly pulled off the 3-1 win over Buhl on Senior Night.

Sports

Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 8:34 PM MDT
|
By Jack Schemmel
Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule. Cowboys and cowgirls from across the continent are headed to the Gooding Pro Rodeo this weekend.

Sports

Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule.

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 5:58 PM MDT
Professional rodeo cowboys adjust to COVID-19 impacted schedule. Cowboys and cowgirls from across the continent are headed to the Gooding Pro Rodeo this weekend.

Sports

Lighthouse remains undefeated on the year

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:20 AM MDT
Lighthouse controlled its meeting with North Gem and won 34-12.

Sports

Lions move to 2-0

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 1:04 AM MDT
Lighthouse has lost a step since its undefeated season in 2019.