Buhl football coaches resign, assistant takes over as interim

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Major changes have impacted a local football team, as several of the coaches have resigned.

Buhl head coach Seth Blick, as well as offensive coordinator Mitch Oparnico are stepping away from their duties effective immediately. We confirmed this news with Indians athletic director, Stacy Wilson.

A source tells KMVT the seniors were scheduled to meet last week prior to practice about changes and practice ended up being canceled. Then most of the coaching staff resigned the following day.

This was Blick’s fifth season at the helm of the Indians' program. The interim head coach will be current assistant, Fred Bartlett.

Bartlett, along with three J.V. coaches are working to keep the season alive.

Buhl is scheduled to play at Declo on Friday. The Indians are 0-2, the Hornets are 1-2. The game is also pending on the air quality in eastern Cassia County.

