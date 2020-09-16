Community transformation grant focuses on healthy living for youth

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for health is awarding the city of Twin Falls a $250,000 community transformation grant, which will go toward bettering programs for the city’s youth.

Twin Falls applied for the grant in October of 2019 and was chosen after a rigorous selection process. The grant is centered around community health, and after some surveys and assessments, the city’s impact team discovered the city’s lack of access to health and nutrition foods and a lack to physical activity for youth.

“$250,000 sounds like a lot of money until you start figuring out how to put it on the ground and actually do something,” said City Council member Shawn Barigar. “It really is going to take partnerships with other organizations who have current programs or future ideas that can impact this.”

The city will act as the fiscal agent for the grant funds, and they are currently accepting grant proposals from potential partners, in order to use these funds to supplement their programs and projects in an effort to create more access to healthy and affordable foods and opportunities for physical activity in youth.

People can get involved and share their opinions or submit a grant proposal by contacting the city of Twin Falls or check out its Community Transformation Grant web page.

The next informational meeting will be: Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Twin Falls City Hall or join the virtual meeting option here: Community Transformation Grant: Microsoft Teams Link

