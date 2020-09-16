Advertisement

CSI aims to help parents and teachers with online learning and teaching

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force both educators and parents to turn more to online learning, the College of Southern Idaho is offering free support.
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force both educators and parents to turn more to online learning, the College of Southern Idaho is offering free support.(KMVT/KSVT Jake Manuel Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 9:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force both educators and parents to turn more to online learning, the College of Southern Idaho is offering free support.

In cooperation with the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, CSI has teamed up with The Danielson Group and Teachforward to create a collection of online learning modules that can assist both educators and parents in quickly making the shift to remote online learning.

The content in these modules will greatly benefit parents and educators in supporting student learning in both online and hybrid instructional environments. This is done by building a deeper understanding of the best practices around teaching and learning flexibly.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for teachers, students, parents, community members,” said the dean of early college Jon Lord. “This added layer of students being online or having to go home for a period of time and having to come back really adds layers to teaching face-to-face and online at the same time.”

For more information or to access the learning modules please visit the website at this link.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community transformation grant focuses on healthy living for youth

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for health is awarding the city of Twin Falls a $250,000 community transformation grant.

News

Sprouts famer’s market has busy summer despite pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Sprouts Farmer’s Marketplace, in Twin Falls has had a great season with the COVID-19 pandemic having no impact on business.

Regional

High winds and wildfires reduce nation’s largest apple crop

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Washington’s apple crop will be up to 10% smaller than expected because wildfires and extreme windstorms have battered orchards in recent weeks.

News

Badger Fire rages on, takes down historic structure.

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Badger Fire rages on, takes down historic structure. Warr Cabin destroyed after over 100 years in the South Hills

Latest News

News

Badger Creek Fire rages on, takes down historic structure.

Updated: 14 hours ago
Badger Creek Fire rages on, takes down historic structure. Warr Cabin destroyed after over 100 years in the South Hills

News

Fish and Game believes elk depredation mitigation efforts are working

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Elk depredation is a topic many sportsmen and women are passionate about across the state of Idaho.

News

21st Annual Blast on the Grass Car Show this weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Hagerman Car Show is coming up this Saturday, September 19th.

News

Fish and Game believes elk depredation mitigation efforts are working

Updated: 16 hours ago
Fish and Game says their efforts to help curb elk depredation are working.

News

21st Annual Blast on the Grass car show this weekend

Updated: 16 hours ago
The 21st Annual Blast on the Grass Car show is coming up in Hagerman on September 19th, 2020.

COVID-19 Resources

Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State adds 278 more cases, reports two more related cases in children

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KMVT News Staff
Health officials have announced 278 new confirmed and probable cases of the COVID-19 in Idaho, bringing the statewide total to 35,810.