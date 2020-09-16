CSI aims to help parents and teachers with online learning and teaching

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force both educators and parents to turn more to online learning, the College of Southern Idaho is offering free support.

In cooperation with the Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, CSI has teamed up with The Danielson Group and Teachforward to create a collection of online learning modules that can assist both educators and parents in quickly making the shift to remote online learning.

The content in these modules will greatly benefit parents and educators in supporting student learning in both online and hybrid instructional environments. This is done by building a deeper understanding of the best practices around teaching and learning flexibly.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for teachers, students, parents, community members,” said the dean of early college Jon Lord. “This added layer of students being online or having to go home for a period of time and having to come back really adds layers to teaching face-to-face and online at the same time.”

For more information or to access the learning modules please visit the website at this link.

