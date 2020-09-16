Advertisement

Crowd greets Donald Trump Jr. at central Idaho airstrip

Meets with supporters in Smiley Creek before heading to fundraiser
By Steve Kirch
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 11:31 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr’s helicopter was scheduled to set down at Smiley Creek Airport Strip in Blaine County at 5 p.m. to greet supporters, before heading to a fundraiser in Stanley, but fans and loyalist of the Donald Trump presidency were there as early as 4 o’clock preparing to greet him with hats, flags, and even birthday invitations.

“My granddaughter is going to be turning 7 on Nov. 4, and she is having a Trump birthday party, so she made this invitation for Donald Trump," said Lori Young, who is a supporter of President Trump from Buhl. “I’m going to try to get this to Donald Trump Jr. so he can give it to his dad.”

Lori’s husband Mickey said he and his wife are huge Trump supporters, and they see this upcoming election as a huge one.

“We are saving our freedom," said Mickey Young. “It’s either save now or it’s gone worldwide. There is no other place where freedom stands as it does in the United States.”

Donald Trump Jr. greeted his father's supporters at Smiley Creek Airport today before heading to a fundraiser in Stanley.

Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Lori added that she likes President Trump because he is not owned by anybody, so he can do whatever he wants.

“He is doing this all for free," she said. “He is not taking a paycheck and is really fighting for all our freedoms.”

Mikey Young said he believes the supporters who attended the event on Tuesday “are praying day and night ... and I think he is a godsend, and I am pleased that I’m living here at this time to watch it."

Others, like the Idaho Federation of Republican Women, were showing their team spirit before Donald Trump Jr. arrived shouting, “Vote for Donald J. Trump. Vote Republican,” and “Four more years. Four more years."

Cindy Jesinger who is second vice president for the Idaho Federation of Republican Women said President Trump’s accomplishments speak for themselves. She had a small red book with her titled “It’s a Great Time to be a Republican.” In the book, she compiled a list of Donald Trump’s accomplishments since being elected president in 2016.

“I have defied people to not be able to find one thing on here that has not improved their life,” Jesinger said.

Other members of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women said they would like to see a member of the Trump family, Donald Jr., Eric, or Ivanka, run in 2024 because they like the direction the country is going in under President Trump and what his family stands for.

However, other supporters said if Donald Trump gets re-elected they would like to see him tone it a down a little bit.

“His rhetoric, to tone it down, and I think it’s important for people who are disenfranchised to feel more included,” said pastor Issac Tellez, who drove about three hours from Hagerman to meet Donald Trump Jr.

Photos from Donald Trump Jr.'s brief stop at Smiley Creek Airport on Tuesday.

Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Donald Trump Jr’s helicopter didn’t arrive until 7 p.m., and when he met with his father’s supporters, with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle by his side., he said they were unaware supporters were waiting to greet them at Smiley Creek and apologized for making them wait two hours. However, supporters were still pleased to see him.

He took about 30 minutes to talk to his family’s supporters and said “you guys, like yourself, are fighting for the same thing we are — the hard-working Americans. You see what is going on in the country."

He also took a photo with people at the event, and they shouted in unison, “Trump 2020”.

Tellez said he was glad to meet and talk to Donald Trump Jr. and it was worth the long drive from Hagerman.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Donald Trump Jr arrives in Idaho

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Meets with supporters in Smiley Creek before heading to fundraiser

News

Forest closure in place for south central Idaho wildfire area

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Grieve
A forest closure order has been put in place Wednesday and residents are asked to be prepared in the event of an evacuation. The fire in Cassia County has grown to 28,000 acres.

News

Community transformation grant focuses on healthy living for youth

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for health is awarding the city of Twin Falls a $250,000 community transformation grant.

News

Sprouts famer’s market has busy summer despite pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
Sprouts Farmer’s Marketplace, in Twin Falls has had a great season with the COVID-19 pandemic having no impact on business.

Latest News

News

CSI aims to help parents and teachers with online learning and teaching

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jake Brasil
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to force both educators and parents to turn more to online learning, the College of Southern Idaho is offering free support.

Regional

High winds and wildfires reduce nation’s largest apple crop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Washington’s apple crop will be up to 10% smaller than expected because wildfires and extreme windstorms have battered orchards in recent weeks.

News

Badger Fire rages on, takes down historic structure.

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jack Schemmel
Badger Fire rages on, takes down historic structure. Warr Cabin destroyed after over 100 years in the South Hills

News

Badger Creek Fire rages on, takes down historic structure.

Updated: 16 hours ago
Badger Creek Fire rages on, takes down historic structure. Warr Cabin destroyed after over 100 years in the South Hills

News

Fish and Game believes elk depredation mitigation efforts are working

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
Elk depredation is a topic many sportsmen and women are passionate about across the state of Idaho.

News

21st Annual Blast on the Grass Car Show this weekend

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Hadley
The Hagerman Car Show is coming up this Saturday, September 19th.