Crowd greets Donald Trump Jr. at central Idaho airstrip

KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr’s helicopter was scheduled to set down at Smiley Creek Airport Strip in Blaine County at 5 p.m. to greet supporters, before heading to a fundraiser in Stanley, but fans and loyalist of the Donald Trump presidency were there as early as 4 o’clock preparing to greet him with hats, flags, and even birthday invitations.

“My granddaughter is going to be turning 7 on Nov. 4, and she is having a Trump birthday party, so she made this invitation for Donald Trump," said Lori Young, who is a supporter of President Trump from Buhl. “I’m going to try to get this to Donald Trump Jr. so he can give it to his dad.”

Lori’s husband Mickey said he and his wife are huge Trump supporters, and they see this upcoming election as a huge one.

“We are saving our freedom," said Mickey Young. “It’s either save now or it’s gone worldwide. There is no other place where freedom stands as it does in the United States.”

Donald Trump Jr. greeted his father's supporters at Smiley Creek Airport today before heading to a fundraiser in Stanley. Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Lori added that she likes President Trump because he is not owned by anybody, so he can do whatever he wants.

“He is doing this all for free," she said. “He is not taking a paycheck and is really fighting for all our freedoms.”

Mikey Young said he believes the supporters who attended the event on Tuesday “are praying day and night ... and I think he is a godsend, and I am pleased that I’m living here at this time to watch it."

Others, like the Idaho Federation of Republican Women, were showing their team spirit before Donald Trump Jr. arrived shouting, “Vote for Donald J. Trump. Vote Republican,” and “Four more years. Four more years."

Cindy Jesinger who is second vice president for the Idaho Federation of Republican Women said President Trump’s accomplishments speak for themselves. She had a small red book with her titled “It’s a Great Time to be a Republican.” In the book, she compiled a list of Donald Trump’s accomplishments since being elected president in 2016.

“I have defied people to not be able to find one thing on here that has not improved their life,” Jesinger said.

Other members of the Idaho Federation of Republican Women said they would like to see a member of the Trump family, Donald Jr., Eric, or Ivanka, run in 2024 because they like the direction the country is going in under President Trump and what his family stands for.

However, other supporters said if Donald Trump gets re-elected they would like to see him tone it a down a little bit.

“His rhetoric, to tone it down, and I think it’s important for people who are disenfranchised to feel more included,” said pastor Issac Tellez, who drove about three hours from Hagerman to meet Donald Trump Jr.

Photos from Donald Trump Jr.'s brief stop at Smiley Creek Airport on Tuesday. Posted by KMVT News on Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Donald Trump Jr’s helicopter didn’t arrive until 7 p.m., and when he met with his father’s supporters, with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle by his side., he said they were unaware supporters were waiting to greet them at Smiley Creek and apologized for making them wait two hours. However, supporters were still pleased to see him.

He took about 30 minutes to talk to his family’s supporters and said “you guys, like yourself, are fighting for the same thing we are — the hard-working Americans. You see what is going on in the country."

He also took a photo with people at the event, and they shouted in unison, “Trump 2020”.

Tellez said he was glad to meet and talk to Donald Trump Jr. and it was worth the long drive from Hagerman.

