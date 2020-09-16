Downed power lines sparked 13 Oregon fires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A fire incident report says downed power lines sparked at least 13 fires during a period of high winds last week between two Oregon communities.

The report from the Northwest Interagency Fire Coordination Center says the fire ignited between Mehama and Detroit during peak winds on Sept. 7.

It doesn’t say to what extent those fire starts affected a larger, separate blaze that started on Aug. 16.

Regulators say they have no information attributing a “specific wildfire to any specific Oregon utility.”

