Downed power lines sparked 13 Oregon fires

A man examines residences destroyed by the Almeda Fire at the Parkview Townhomes in Talent, Ore., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A fire incident report says downed power lines sparked at least 13 fires during a period of high winds last week between two Oregon communities.

The report from the Northwest Interagency Fire Coordination Center says the fire ignited between Mehama and Detroit during peak winds on Sept. 7.

It doesn’t say to what extent those fire starts affected a larger, separate blaze that started on Aug. 16.

Regulators say they have no information attributing a “specific wildfire to any specific Oregon utility.”

