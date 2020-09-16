Poor air quality poses schedule changes in high school football

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Minico is no longer traveling to Sandpoint High School due to poor air quality in northern Idaho. The Spartans wanted to have a challenging schedule this year, including 4A heavyweights Skyline and Middleton.

The trip up north would have provided an opportunity to see a quality opponent from the Panhandle. The 10-hour trip featured a workout at a university in Montana.

Now the Spartans will go to Wood River on Thursday instead.

We caught up with coach Keelan McCaffrey and athletic director Brady Trenkle on the situation.

“We knew we were going to play a tough schedule and our kids knew we were going to play a tough schedule and they were prepared,” McCaffrey explained. “And there were good things out of both of those games we took and then we put it altogether versus Mountain Home. It was good to watch our kids have some success and get on the win column. Now we’re getting the ball moving and train rolling.”

Trenkle added, “right now we are fortunate enough to get to play. I hope people around understand that because look at the Boise valley, some teams got one game in and we’re going in on our fourth game. Wood River has had two.” “It’s scary, where things can end. You don’t want to lose weeks. Right now our kids have 48 hours to prepare for a conference game,” Trenkle explained.

Filer, who was supposed to face Wood River in Hailey, is now going to host Weiser on Friday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.