Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

There is an Air Quality Alert in effect for all of our viewing area until at least 1pm today as the air quality is currently unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, due to all the wildfire smoke that is currently around our area. If possible, definitely try and limit your time outdoors today, especially if you are sensitive to increased smoke or particulate levels. There is also a good chance that this Air Quality Alert is going to be in effect through at least Friday as this smoke is not going to be going anywhere anytime soon.

There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for our entire viewing area from 12pm tomorrow through 9pm on Friday. With the dry conditions that we have had for the past several weeks, and with the low relative humidity and somewhat gusty winds that we are going to have tomorrow and Friday, any new or currently burning fires are going to be able to spread pretty quickly.

Now for more information about the Air Quality Alert and the Fire Weather Watch, click here: https://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/%E2%80%9D/

We are going to continue to have smoky/hazy skies (filtered sunshine) in all of southern Idaho through at least Friday. The smoke that we are going to be dealing with over the next few days is from some local fires (mainly the Badger Fire in southwestern Cassia County and the Elk Fire in northern Elko County) as well as from some fires currently burning in Oregon and California as the southwesterly/westerly flow aloft that we currently have is bringing the smoke from some of these out-of-state fires right into our area. All this smoke is also going to cause the air quality to be unhealthy, especially for sensitive groups, for the next few days, so try and limit your time outdoors if possible. It is also going to be warm today and tomorrow as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 80s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

As we head into Friday evening and Friday night, there are going to be scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around as a cold front works its way through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday in the Wood River Valley, and there are going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday in the Magic Valley as the storm system associated with this cold front works its way through our area. This precipitation is much needed and this cold front/storm system is also going to help clear out a lot of the smoke from our area, so it is going to be a lot less smoky out there as we head into this weekend. This cold front/storm system is also going to cool our temperatures down as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Sunday as we are going have sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes by our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be really nice as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mainly sunny skies. Warm. Winds: SE to North 5-10 mph. High: 86

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, sunny skies. Warm. Winds: North to SSW 5-10 mph. High: 82

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, clear skies. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 50

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17):

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. Warm and a little breezy. Winds: SSE 5-20 mph. High: 87

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, mostly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warm. Winds: NE to SSE 5-15 mph. High: 82

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: SSE 5-15 mph. Low: 57

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy skies. Winds: ENE 5-10 mph. Low: 51

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Cooler and a little breezy. High: 80 Low: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Smoky/hazy skies. Aside from that, partly cloudy with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Cooler. High: 75 Low: 44

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around. A little breezy and a lot cooler. High: 68 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around. Breezy during the afternoon and evening. A lot cooler. High: 63 Low: 38

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 71 Low: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 67 Low: 39

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. A couple stray rain showers and/or thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. High: 78 Low: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 72 Low: 44

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 78

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 75

