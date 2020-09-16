Sprouts famer’s market has busy summer despite pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -Sprouts Farmer’s Marketplace in Twin Falls has had a great season with the COVID-19 pandemic having no impact on business.

Offering fresh and local produce, Sprouts said it’s hard to tell how much extra business they received because of the pandemic, although they did sell a lot of items in bulk and noticed an increased interest in canning, but overall there was no negative impacts on the business coming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has been a great summer.

Now fall is just one week away, and the owner invites the public to come out and enjoy the large quantities of fresh produce coming from their local farms and greenhouses.

“This time of the year, there is an abundance coming from the fields and gardens,” said Sprouts owner Trenda Regehr. “So there is lots of products here. We are still picking sweet corn. We are still picking melons. We will have all those items until a hard frost and we will be using frost covers for a while to push that frost off as long as we can.”

Sprouts plans to remain open until Thanksgiving. The public can also expect some new additions to come to the market over the next few months.

