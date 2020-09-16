Tuesday’s sports scores

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Here’s a check of local high school scores, as provided by coaches on Tuesday, September 15.

VOLLEYBALL:

Burley 3, Canyon Ridge 2: (15-25, 25-13, 22-25, 25-10, 15-6) Natalie Hepworth and Lauren Cook both had 10 kills and Alli Hege produced 38 digs for the Bobcats in the win.

Twin Falls 3, Mountain Home 1: (25-20, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-10) Addison Fullmer led the attack with 9 kills, while Brinley Iverson and Brenley Hansen both added 7 for Twin Falls. “Tonight was a fun night all around where we played one match after another and we got to watch each of our teams compete. It’s always fun to come up with wins at all levels! Proud to be a Bruin!” exclaimed head coach Andria Harshman.

The varsity will be attending the Bonneville Classic this weekend.

Gooding 3, Filer 1: Ellie Stockham 16 kills & 23 digs, Alx Roe had 7 kills, 3 blocks and 10 digs. Then there’s setter Reece Fleming who provided 33 assists to go along with 9 digs.

Kimberly 3, Buhl 0 (26-24, 25-18, 25-11)

Carey hosted Hagerman Tuesday, Sept. 15 in a conference match. (John Peck, Carey Schools)

Castleford 3, Wendell 0: (25-16, 25-11, 25-15)

Lighthouse 3, Raft River 0 (25-10, 25-9, 25-11): Kynlee Thornton had 10 kills. Ellie Boland added 12 set assists.

BOYS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 7, Mountain Home 0: Goal scorers were Steven Thueson (x3), Miguel Gaxiola (x2), and Ashton Belveal! Rykers Waters had 3 saves, including a penalty save to help pitch a shutout.

Canyon Ridge 8, Burley 0: Goal keeper Eli Cook kept the clean sheet. Goal scorers were: Vincent Milindi, Denis Malanda (2), Alimasi Jamari (3), Asher Milligan & an own goal. The Riverhawks move to 8-0.

GIRLS SOCCER:

Twin Falls 16, Mountain Home 0: Goals scorers included Madelyn McQueen (6), Chowder Bailey (2), Jaycee Bell (2), Zoey Thompson, Ava Schroeder and Tiffany Humpherys. Sydney Jund and Reagan Rex split the shutout. Both Varsity and JV play at home on Thursday.

